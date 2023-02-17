How Wisconsin weather pushed candidates Obama and Clinton off the campaign trail 15 years ago

It was the best of times and the worst of times to campaign in Wisconsin 15 years ago this weekend, leading up to the state's all-important presidential primary in 2008.

It was the worst of times because winter weather prevented Democratic candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton from criss-crossing for votes just two days before the February 19th primary.

It was the best of times for political reporters like myself, because both candidates had plenty time to talk and they were willing and eager to do interviews.

At that time, Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton were in a battle to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Obama team called us at TMJ4 to offer a satellite interview (no Zooms back then). The candidate was in the Chicago area, home base for the former Illinois Senator.

Snow was very much a topic of discussion.

Benson: "Do you think you should be out shoveling for votes instead of stumping?"

Obama: (laughs) "If I'm gonna do some shoveling, I got to do it in front of my own house. My wife will get upset if she sees me shoveling for somebody else."

Clinton's team was at the Pfister Hotel, but not able to travel. We also talked about the weather.

Benson: "In Iowa, you were giving out shovels: Do you have more?"

Clinton: (laughs) "I think we gave them all out, but apparently I better get some more for tomorrow."

Benson: "You might need them."

We had time to talk about other campaign issues like school choice and the aggressive tone emerging in the closely contested campaign.

Obama went on to easily win the Wisconsin primary in 2008.

