How to watch the 2023 Waukesha Christmas Parade

TMJ4 will once again livestream the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2023.

You can watch the parade beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 3rd.

Watch at tmj4.com/live2, on our Facebook page, or wherever you stream TMJ4 News.

This year the parade will mark its 60th anniversary. The theme is "A Holiday Gem."

"The gem is the correlation between the 60th-anniversary parade and then we chose to have six in remembrance of the parade victims," Kim Krueger, president of the City of Waukesha's Chamber of Commerce said.

Organizers are working through how they will honor the parade victims in a thoughtful way that can continue for many years.

"It's definitely around a walk of remembrance with you know, some type of a lighting feature whether it's lanterns and individuals carrying those lanterns for the six impacted. We have a banner that will have on it six different colored gems," Dan Gell, CEO of Ascension Wisconsin which is the parade's main sponsor.

"It's a soft remembrance, and just having the lanterns just kind of lighting the way through the parade we feel is enough to encompass the entire community and help everybody still remember and still have a great parade," Chamber of Commerce administrator AJ Simms said.

This year the route will be a little shorter, starting at Barstow near the state office building, traveling down Main Street then ending at Cutler Park.

This is the second year that Ascension Wisconsin is the parade's main sponsor.

"With all the events that took place in the previous year, I think it's important to bring a sense of solace," Gell said.

Organizers are currently taking float registrations and sponsorships.

Volunteer opportunities will be open soon.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip