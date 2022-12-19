How to stay safe and warm ahead of major Wisconsin winter storm

MILWAUKEE — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Thursday through Saturday and blizzard conditions are possible.

Below are winter tips provided by We Energies.

When using space heaters, only use models with safety features like automatic shut-off. Keep the space heater at least six feet away from flammable materials like curtains, sheets, and blankets. Plug the space heater directly into the wall and not into an extension cord or power strip. Keep the heater on a flat, level surface away from children and pets.

Make sure to turn off electric blankets when they are not being used. Keep pets away from electric blankets too as their teeth and claws can puncture the wire insulation.

Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are fully functioning.

Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. It can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning and it is inefficient.

Keep your natural gas meter and vents clear from snow and ice. The extra weight of snow and ice can stress or crack meter piping which could cause a natural gas leak. Keeping your meter and vents clear also prevents carbon monoxide from getting trapped in your home.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:



Dull headache (the most common early symptom)

Loss of consciousness

Irritability

Nausea

Vomiting

Weakness

Dizziness

Chest pain

Confusion

Impaired judgment

For more information about carbon monoxide, carbon monoxide poisoning prevention, and more, visit the WE Energies Carbon Monoxide Safety webpage.

Open curtains or blinds when the sun is out and close them at night to retain heat and prevent drafts.

Create an emergency kit with blankets, flashlights, water, non-perishable food, and battery-powered chargers or pre-charged power banks for cell phones.

