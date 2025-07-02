How to get free entry and perks at Summerfest this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest, Milwaukee's annual music festival, will end on a high note for the public. In its final weekend, there will be three opportunities for guests to receive free entry, tickets for 2026 and a $1 million prize.

July 3: Those who arrive between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. will be given free entry courtesy of Walmart+.

July 4: Kwik Trip will be giving free entry to those who arrive between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Additionally, the first 5,000 people through the Mid Gate at the Summerfest grounds will receive a commemorative can cooler.

To celebrate Independence Day, the festival will have a drone show and a Happy Birthday sing-along for the United States beginning at 9:15 p.m.

July 5: During Summerfest's final day, Fan Appreciation Day, those who arrive between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. will get in free.

The first 30,000 people who arrive through the Mid Gate on that day will get one ticket for Summerfest 2026 and be entered into the "BIG WIN" drawing for a chance to win $1 million.

To receive free admission, merchandise and entrance into giveaways guests must arrive through the Mid Gate next to the fountain on the Summerfest grounds.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error