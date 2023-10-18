How to dine out at Milwaukee restaurants for just $3.00

MILWAUKEE - — How would you like to dine out today — for $3.00?

It would be hard to beat that price, and five Milwaukee restaurants are now offering this deal. But, this is an exclusive invite. You'll have to be 60 or older to enjoy the perks.

"Welcome to Rise and Grind cafe! This is our newest dine-out restaurant," said Gaylyn Reske, as she held the door open. Reske is Milwaukee County's senior dining program coordinator.

She explained that the 'Dine Out' program started during COVID-19. The goal was to support local, minority-owned restaurants and give older adults in Milwaukee County different dining options. At that time, it was carry-out only.

Now, coming in for a meal, opens the door to all the other programs offered through the Aging and Disability Resource Center. "Maybe we connect them to a dance class or a fitness activity," added Reske.

The suggested donation is $3.00, but no one is ever denied a meal based on inability to contribute.

"I think a lot of people maybe don't want to go to a senior center," said Reske. "So this has more of a feel of just — I'm coming to a restaurant, I'm enjoying a meal with friends."

Click here for more information about the ADRC and Milwaukee County Senior Dining.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip