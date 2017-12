BRR! Temperatures are well below freezing. You know what that means - it's time for fun on the ice. But before you venture onto your local pond, be sure to know whether the ice is safe!

The Oconomowoc Police Department has shared important information about ice thickness and safety. Check out the recommendations for thickness guidelines for clear ice.

STAY OFF - Don't go on the ice if its 2" thick or less.

- Don't go on the ice if its 2" thick or less. FISHING OR SKATING - It's safe to grab your skates or fishing poles if the ice is thicker than 4".

- It's safe to grab your skates or fishing poles if the ice is thicker than 4". SNOWMOBILES OR ATVS - Feel free to ride safely when the ice is over 5"-6" thick.

- Feel free to ride safely when the ice is over 5"-6" thick. CARS - It's safe to drive your car on ice that's 8"-12" thick.

- It's safe to drive your car on ice that's 8"-12" thick. MEDIUM TRUCKS- Trucks are safe on ice that's 12"-15" thick.

See if temperatures will stay cold enough for your ice-related recreation with the latest Storm Team 4cast.