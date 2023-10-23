How much caffeine is too much? The FDA has a new answer

In Today's Talker - how much caffeine is too much? Well, the federal government appears to have an answer.

The FDA says healthy adults should not have more than 400 mg per day. That's about four or five cups of coffee, or five Red Bulls, or ten cans of soda.

If you drink too much in a short span, you could experience the jitters, anxiousness, a fast heart rate, or have trouble sleeping.

But the FDA says what's considered "too much" could vary from person to person.

