How Milwaukee is preparing for 4th of July lakefront fireworks

4th of July fireworks 2023: Where to find your local fireworks in Milwaukee, SE Wisconsin this year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s lakefront fireworks show is a prized tradition for many Wisconsin families. During the Fourth of July weekend, it’s the biggest display in the Milwaukee area.

This year, Milwaukee County said they are expecting more than 100,000 people to watch the fireworks. With the huge turnout, some families got an early start by camping out along the lakefront.

Joshua Williams has camped out with his family for nearly 10 years.

“It’s a tradition. Our lives are built on traditions. We try to do as much stuff together as a family to ease out the nonsense of the rest of the year,” Williams smiled. “It’s just great to be together and celebrate the holiday together.”

Dozens of other families did the same, sectioning off areas of Veterans Park to put up tents, volleyball nets, and tables for food.

“This is a time to make memories and spend with each other, get closer together, and to love each other,” Robin Alexander, another camper, said.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said that camping at Veterans Park was only allowed July 2nd. They also said no overnight parking is allowed on the July 2 or 3.

There are parking lots along Lincoln Memorial Drive that opened at 6 a.m. on July 3. They are first-come, first-served.

Once you park in those lots, your vehicle will not be allowed to leave until after the fireworks are over.

The lots are cash-only, and the 2023 rates are below:

Car: $25

Car with trailer: $50

RV: $75

RV with trailer: $100

This year, the fireworks will be launched from a roped-off section of Veterans Park.

The fireworks start around 9:30 p.m. and lasts for 30 minutes.

