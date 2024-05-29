How 'Milwaukee Builds' helps rebuild lives and communities

MILWAUKEE — Northcott Neighborhood House is widely recognized for putting on one of the country's largest and longest-running Juneteenth celebrations, but they do so much more in the community surrounding their N. 6th Street location. They offer a food pantry and on-the-job training like "Milwaukee Builds".

"They're rebuilding the community. They've gone from being a tax burden to taxpayers and taking vacant lots and very, very terrible houses and turning them into something beautiful," said Tony Kearney, Executive Director of Northcott Neighborhood House. "What we've tried to do, is give people a second chance and to give people who wanted to get in the industry the opportunity to get the basics."

That second chance is given to men and women aged 18 and older, including those who have paid their debt to society. Therris Campbell joined the program a decade ago and now serves as a site supervisor.

"I came to Northcott approximately 12, maybe 12 years now looking for a job because I was tired of just being out here on the streets," said Campbell.

When asked what's the most important thing for him in supervising these young men he replied, "You know, just show the guys how to work hard, what it is to be having a commitment in our community and help out in our community. I also have to not only be a mentor, but I have to be an uncle, father, big brother, (even a) therapist at times."

Currently, the oldest person in the program is 58 and the youngest is 18. Errick Foster has been a part of the program for the past 6 years.

"It helped me personally through teaching me life skills, everything that I learned on the job I do at home. It just gives you a lot of problem-solving skills," said Foster.

Milwaukee Builds has worked on hundreds of homes over the years, collaborating with the City of Milwaukee as well as local developers and contractors to build affordable housing for lower-income families.

"So these two particular homes are examples of what those young African American males and females can do. So this unit here is fully accessible, has an elevator, and they built it from the ground up," said Kearney.

Louise Young-Benson has lived on this block for 15 years.

"It's a very warm loving neighborhood, it really is. I have great neighbors," she said. Young-Benson purchased her lot for $1 and built her home from the ground up. She's watched many of the homes on the block slowly deteriorate.

"That one's been empty as long as I've been here. The other one, there was an elderly couple, and then when they died, it just kind of went into disrepair," said Young-Benson.

Regardless, she's been dedicated to staying in this area where she grew up and loves what Northcott is doing to help make a difference.

"I am amazed. I didn't see it coming. It's great to see the young men that are out here working. It's great to see people actively taking a hand in revitalizing the neighborhood, but it also brings life to the community," she said.

