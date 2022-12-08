How inflation is driving families to donate plasma for money: 'I'm just surviving'

MILWAUKEE — Families are faced with hard choices this holiday, with inflation at a 40-year high. Consumer prices are up 7.7 percent, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Inflation is driving parents like Melvin, a father of four, to plasma banks. "Of course, because I can get everything I need for my kids but I don't have nothing for me. You know, I'm just surviving."

Melvin tells us he donates plasma, a vital element in blood that helps transport nutrients and proteins, twice a week for extra money for his family. "It helps a little bit as much as it can. I'm a single father, I'm donating to get diapers and wipes."

Meanwhile, we spoke to a mother of two who was disappointed she was not able to donate this day, because she was told her blood levels were off. She did not want us to use her name, but shared how donating helps her. "I was able to pay my rent and get groceries and gas. I'm a single mother, there's a lot of single mothers out here, we just need some extra help. The economy is kind of dragging."

Brad Godwin, SVP of Shopkick's brand and retail partnerships, was not surprised by these sentiments. "It's definitely the reality we're in right now. People have their backs up against the wall. We've talked to a lot of our users that are driving for Uber, right, or they're driving for Lyft or maybe twice a week I deliver stuff for DoorDash."

Out of 10,000 consumers surveyed by Shopkick in the first week of November, Godwin found 66 percent plan to tighten their budget during the holidays. "Budgets are being restricted, prices are up, there's a delta there right?" said Godwin.

60 percent of consumers surveyed by Shopkick say they may make sacrifices this Christmas. "There's less of the pie so people are faced with some decisions: Do I host the holiday meal this year? Right? If so, what does that look like - what do we serve?"

