How to order a new or replace a Wisconsin ID so you can vote

Across Wisconsin, there are multiple elections in 2022. That means it's important you have your ID, so you can vote. Whether you need to replace a drivers license, order a new one, or get your first ID here a few ways to do that to make sure you are eligible to vote.

Order an ID Online

This is for people who do not have a drivers license and just have an ID. You will need your ID number if you want a new one. If you don't have one, you can use your full social security number. You will also need to provide your birth date, zip code, email address, and a credit or debit card. Start that process here.

Replace or Order a new Drivers License Online

You can order your new drivers license by clicking on this link. You don't need to go to the DMV to do so. It can all be done online. However, to get a new Real ID, you must do that in-person. Make sure to have these things ready when you order a new license/replace one: license number, last four digits of your social security number (or the entire number if you don't have a license), birth date, zip code, and a credit or debit card.

Order an ID In-Person

You can also order an ID in-person at your nearest DMV. If you do that, make sure to bring a birth certificate and proof of identity and Wisconsin residency. If you don't have that information available, you can do the ID Petition Process to receive a receipt that will allow you to vote.

