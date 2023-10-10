How do you support friends and family feeling the impact of the Israel-Hamas war?

MILWAUKEE — The Israel-Hamas war is on the minds of many around the world.

Those directly impacted here in the United States are worried about their loved ones in the midst of the conflict.

How can we support our friends and family feeling the anxiety of this war on World Mental Health Day?

World Mental Health Day is a day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world. It also comes at a time of war when people are struggling to find words for what is happening.

"It feels like sometimes a world away when we hear about this stuff online and through the news, it's so close to some of us,” explains Milwaukee resident, Samer Ghani

Ghani was born and raised in Milwaukee. However, his mom moved from Palestine when she was just 20 years old. He still has family near Gaza.

"Much like myself, and I'm sure much like a lot of Jewish Americans my mom very…feeling a lot of weight," says Ghani.

Weight that distinguished psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain with UW-Health says you shouldn't keep to yourself.

"Don't isolate yourself. Talking about the images or the horror with loved ones or people that are safe makes you feel like you don't have to bear it all yourself."

Ghani says this is a time for everyone to show support for one another, "I think it's worth being a little more patient, it's worth asking some real questions, and its worth understanding that there just isn't a side. The only side should be peace."

Dr. Mirgain agrees, “I think it's a time where more unity is needed here in the US to support places like Gaza and Israel."

Both say hateful social media messages won't accomplish anything either.

"In this moment it's worth taking a second to realize that there are really lives on the line right now and there are real real problems that we are facing as humans as a collective,” Ghani explains.

Dr. Mirgain says we need to humanize this conflict, "I think it's so important to recognize the common humanity that underneath all of our differences, we are more alike than different."

She also thinks we all need to step back and be mindful.

“These are horrors that are happening, and we want to stay informed but at good boundaries around how much we are consuming and in what format can be really important,” Dr. Mirgain says.

Ghani finds himself taking mindful moments,

"The best thing that anyone can do is to walk into these situations and conversations with a clear and peaceful mind," Ghani explains.

He has a message for Wisconsinites: "If we can't find peace about it here, how could we ever expect this war to end."

If you feel like your mental health is suffering from this war, here are resources recommended by mental health specialists:



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip