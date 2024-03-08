How a Hartland woman shattered the steel ceiling

HARTLAND - — International Women's Day is a chance to help inspire inclusion. A woman in Hartland is doing that by shattering the steel ceiling.

In the iron and steel industry, your hat is hard, but your skin has to be thick. "There are only 17% of women working in the metals foundry industry today," said Sally Cianciolo.

In 1999 she became Heraeus Electro-Nite's first saleswoman. Her initial sales call was answered with skepticism.

"He said, 'What do you know about being in a foundry?' and I said, 'Well, I don't know that much. But I know enough to be dangerous. Give me a couple hours and if I don't help you, I won't come back again'," she recalled. "So he said 'Okay, come on in.'"

Unfortunately, it became a frequent experience.

"The discrimination, the harassment, the catcalling," said Sally.

But she was confident in her strengths, and self-respect became the key to earning respect. "I've had to like, rein some men in and, you know, tell them that they've gone too far. But it certainly was a time that I had to work harder," added Sally as she reflected on her early years.

Sally shattered a steel ceiling and 25 years later, more women are helping erase industry stereotypes.

"It was a little bit intimidating, in the beginning, starting this," admitted Jenni Theim-Roberson, inside sales manager at Heraeus. "Sally and I are the only females in the sales side of the business here," she continued.

Pliable, until it cools, molten metal could serve as a metaphor to the solid, 30-year career, Sally has forged. In 2020, she was promoted to Manager of Foundry Sales, leading a team of sales service engineers.

"She's got a very strong drive," said Jenni with a smile. "Yeah, she's not only beautiful, but she's got a huge drive to get the work done. When I start my computer up, Sally's on. And then when I sign out, she's still on."

Sally not only deals in iron, she pumps it.

"To release any stress and have a little time to myself," she explained about her workouts with a smile.

Sally has competed in triathlons, powerlifting, and Olympic weightlifting and even won the National Olympia for Bodybuilders in 2014.

Competition, in the gym or at work, is what motivates her.

"It drives me like no other. I hate being second. I love being the best. I love being number one," Sally says.

And her advice to women who want more is to just go for it.

"Work hard. Know what you're doing and what you're selling. Be confident, you will gain the respect of your co-workers and customers. And just keep fighting. Never stop!"

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip