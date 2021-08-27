Housing resources available for residents after eviction moratorium ends

MILWAUKEE — After the Supreme Court ruled to end the eviction moratorium extension that was supposed to continue through the end of October, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs wants local residents to know that there are resources available to them.

She's urging residents to prepare to take any additional steps needed to get more support, if needed.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to no longer allow the eviction moratorium is disappointing, but I want to make sure residents who may be in need of support are aware of this decision and have the tools needed to act accordingly,” said Alderwoman Coggs. “There are many local organizations and programs available to provide assistance, and I ask everyone to share this info with friends, family or neighbors who could benefit.”

Organizations that can help provide housing support include:

Social Development Commission’s Milwaukee Emergency Rent Assistance program: https://www.cr-sdc.org/services/mera or (414) 906-2700

The Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center online at www.renthelpmke.org, by phone at (414) 895-7368 or email info@renthelpmke.org.

Community Advocates at www.communityadvocates.net, (414) 270-4646 or renthelp@communityadvocates.net.

Take Root Milwaukee for assistance with mortgage issues/foreclosure: https://takerootmilwaukee.com/ or (414) 921-4149. - Housing Resources, Inc.: https://hri-wi.org/ or (414) 461-6330

A full list of housing referrals through the city can be found here.

