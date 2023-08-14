House fire near 23rd & Mineral, 3 people sent to hospital, Milwaukee Fire Dept. says

MILWAUKEE — Three people were sent to the hospital for treatment following a house fire at 23rd & Mineral Monday morning.

The Milwaukee Fire Dept. tells TMJ4 News firefighters rescued a trapped person from the burning home.

It all started with reports of people trapped inside. Responding crews found one person not breathing in the front yard and another person trapped on the second floor. Firefighters rescued the trapped person by getting into the second-floor window using a ladder.

MPD says they found no other people in the home. Three people were brought to the hospital.

MFD noted extensive damage to the burned home.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:34 am with reports of fire from the first floor and two people trapped. The MFD responded with a full assignment and requested two extra med unit and two extra fire trucks. Upon are arrival we found a 2-story house with fire showing from 2nd floor. There was a Pt pulseless and not beathing in the front yard and another person trapped on the second floor. The MFD performed a rescue of a person from the second floor with a ladder out of a window. As the other companies focused on laying a hose line into the house to extinguished the fire. In all, three people were transported to St. Mary’s hospital. The rest of the house was searched several times and found to be clear of any other people. The fire was extinguished with extensive damages to the house. The house was then turned over and investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department and our Fire Investigative Unit.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip