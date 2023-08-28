House fire in New Berlin; family of 4 and 2 dogs get out safely, fire chief says

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Crews responded to a house fire in New Berlin on Monday.

A home caught fire in the 19400 block of Highland Drive around 6 a.m.

New Berlin Fire Chief Steven Kon tells TMJ4 News the family of four (two adults and two children) and two dogs got out of the home safely but the home may be a total loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

HAPPENING NOW: Smoke is still in the air as fire crews are responding to house fire in New Berlin. Fire Chief Steven Kon says the family of four (two adults & two children) and two dogs got out of the home safely but the home may be a total loss. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/DEvBVSIFCU — Sydni Eure (@SydniEure) August 28, 2023

