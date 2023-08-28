Watch Now
House fire in New Berlin; family of 4 and 2 dogs get out safely, fire chief says

Crews responded to a house fire in New Berlin on Monday. A home caught fire in the 19400 block of Highland Drive around 6 a.m.
Crews responded to a house fire in New Berlin on Monday.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 09:43:48-04

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Crews responded to a house fire in New Berlin on Monday.

A home caught fire in the 19400 block of Highland Drive around 6 a.m.

New Berlin Fire Chief Steven Kon tells TMJ4 News the family of four (two adults and two children) and two dogs got out of the home safely but the home may be a total loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

