Hot air balloon crashes, hits train in Burlington; Flight for Life requested

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A hot air balloon crashed and hit a train in the City of Burlington on Wednesday, witnesses tell TMJ4 News.

It happened after 8 p.m. near Calumet and Jefferson.

Racine County News/Scanner

Flight for Life was requested to the scene. Witnesses tell TMJ4 News there were three people on the balloon.

Hot air balloon hit by train in Burlington

Witness Brian Oneill saw the crash happen. He told TMJ4 News that the hot air balloon struck a building, bounced off of it, and was hit by the moving train.

Oneill said several bystanders rushed over to help the victims.

TMJ4

TMJ4 is responding to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip