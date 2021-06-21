Watch
Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping

Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 21, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Owners of a group of restaurants, hotels and bars in Eau Claire have eliminated tipping and have raised their minimum wage to $16 an hour.

The Pablo Group says it’s following a trend that aims to improve pay equity for all employees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Wisconsin’s hourly wage for tipped workers is $2.33.

Pablo Group owns six bars, hotels and coffee shops in downtown Eau Claire.

The owners say its pricing will be adjusted to accommodate the higher wages.

Pablo Group hospitality director Rita Dorsey the change follows a trend already happening in Madison and in Minneapolis.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

