Hospital leader wants to empower others to get yearly mammogram after her own breast cancer diagnosis

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A woman in Mount Pleasant hopes sharing her experience with an aggressive form of breast cancer will empower others to get their yearly mammogram.

Kristin McManmon oversees three local hospitals including Ascension All Saints in Racine as the regional hospital president for Ascension Wisconsin.

McManmon's triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis came while leading through the pandemic and just as the omicron variant was starting to surge last December.

"When I got that call, everything stood still," McManmon said.

McManmon was not worried heading into her yearly mammogram in 2021. She did not have a strong family history of breast cancer or any health concerns. Suddenly, the busyness of work, being a mother to three kids, and feeling behind on her Christmas shopping paused.

"I went down to find Janice Litza who’s a dear friend and colleague. I cried for about 15 seconds because my first thoughts were going to my children," McManmon remembered.

"Kristin's story could be my story and so her coming in and saying, 'Oh my gosh I just got terrible news.' We took a moment to just cry and accept it and she immediately went into I need to know more, I need to be informed," Dr. Janice Litza said.

Dr. Litza is the regional chief medical officer at Ascension Wisconsin.

McManmon was no longer just a hospital leader. She was a patient.

"I was at my most vulnerable moments I’ve ever had in my entire life and it was with my work family," McManmon explained. "They brought expertise to the table, were respectful, and provided nothing short of exceptional care."

McManmon dove into chemotherapy for six months before having surgery all while still working.

Dr. Litza has been close by through it all as part of McManmon's support system.

"It's important for me to remind her that she needs to take care of herself first," Dr. Litza said.

McManmon's treatment plan was successful. She is currently cancer-free but continuing immunotherapy infusions and surveillance.

She is on her way to becoming a survivor.

"Had I waited, I don’t know that I would’ve had as positive of an outcome. So it’s important to take care of yourself so you can take care of your family and do the things that you love to do," McManmon said.

