Hootie & the Blowfish to perform at Alpine Valley Music Theatre next summer

EAST TROY, Wis. — Hootie & the Blowfish, a pop-rock band, will perform on Aug. 10, 2024, at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.

Hootie & the Blowfish have sold over 25 million records worldwide to date after their infectious melodies hit the airwaves in 1994 with hits such as “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You.”

Alpine Valley Music Theatre is in East Troy, Wis. and general on-sale tickets went on sale on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at hootie.com.

Fans will have a variety of packages to choose from. Some packages include premium tickets, a backstage tour, and a photo on stage.

Iconic pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish return to the road in 2024, as the foursome sets out on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour produced by Live Nation featuring special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.



The group comprised of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, who formed the band during their time as students together at the University of South Carolina, will visit 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada. This marks the first full tour since 2019 for the band whose chart-topping, GRAMMY-award winning career has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including their 2x Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View – which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history – plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.



Tour launch video available here: Hootie & the Blowfish - Summer Camp With Trucks Tour 2024 [r20.rs6.net]



“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” reflects Bryan. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”



The tour kicks off in Dallas, TX, on May 30, and includes a stop at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI, on August 10, 2024.



General on-sale begins this Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. via Hootie.com [r20.rs6.net], with presale access for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers beginning tomorrow, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.



Citi is the official card of the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning tomorrow, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. through the Citi's Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com [r20.rs6.net].



The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a backstage tour and photo on stage, VIP lounge access, autographed merch and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com [r20.rs6.net].



In addition to playing limited engagements, including their annual Monday After the Masters charity event which raises funds to support educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program, Hootie & the Blowfish most recently embarked on the sold-out Group Therapy Tour in 2019, with the Atlanta Journal Constitution praising the “well-produced nostalgic romp featuring a setlist stacked with singalongs, an effective stage show… and a band that sounds record perfect,” the Arizona Republic celebrating “the band’s tight harmonies and crunchy guitar solos, making it hard to believe they ever took a break,” the Dallas Observer remarking, “whatever the descriptive shorthand used — roots rock, alt-country, jangle-pop or country-rock — Hootie & the Blowfish’s material has aged extraordinarily well” and the Austin American-Statesman declaring, “Hootie & the Blowfish are getting the credit they always deserved.”



For more information, visit www.Hootie.com [r20.rs6.net] and follow on Facebook @hootieandtheblowfish, Instagram @hootieoffcial and Twitter/X @hootietweets.



Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

May 30 Dallas, Texas Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 Rogers, Ark. Walmart AMP

June 1 St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 6 Detroit, Mich. Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 7 Cincinnati, Ohio Riverbend Music Center

June 8 Indianapolis, Ind. Ruoff Music Center

June 13 Gilford, N.H. BankNH Pavilion

June 14 Bangor, Maine Maine Savings Amphitheatre

June 15 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 21 Boston, Mass.* Fenway Park

June 27 Bethel, N.Y. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 28 Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark Stadium

June 29 Burgettstown, Pa. The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 10 Denver, Colo. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 Salt Lake City, Utah USANA Amphitheatre

July 13 Phoenix, Ariz. Footprint Center

July 16 Anaheim, Calif. Honda Center

July 17 Mountain View, Calif. Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 19 Portland, Ore. RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

July 20 Seattle, Wash. White River Amphitheatre

July 26 Birmingham, Ala. Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 27 Nashville, Tenn. Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 1 Hartford, Conn. The XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 2 Holmdel, N.J. PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 3 Columbia, Md. Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8 Somerset, Wisc. Somerset Amphitheater

Aug. 9 Chicago, Ill. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 East Troy, Wisc. Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 15 Cleveland, Ohio Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16 Camden, N.J.. Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 17 Bristow, Va. Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 5 Wantagh, N.Y. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 Syracuse, N.Y. Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 7 Toronto, Ontario Budweiser Stage

Sept. 12 Knoxville, Tenn. Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sept. 13 Raleigh, N.C. Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 14 Virginia Beach, Va. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 19 Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 Alpharetta, Ga. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 Tampa, Fla. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 Jacksonville, Fla. VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 28 West Palm Beach, Fla. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* also featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies; general onsale Friday, Nov. 10 at 12 p.m. local time



About Hootie & the Blowfish

With the rich, bluesy vocals of Darius Rucker and gleeful harmonies of guitarist Mark Bryan, bassist Dean Felber and drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, Hootie & the Blowfish have sold over 25 million records worldwide to date after their infectious melodies hit the airwaves in 1994 with hits such as “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You.” The quartet met at the University of South Carolina where endless gigs at frat houses and local bars built a major local buzz. Their blend of pop, folk, blues, soul and rock made them hard to pigeonhole, but easily accessible to anyone who loved good music.



Atlantic Records, impressed by their regional draw, signed them and released Cracked Rear View in 1994. The album had been out for six months before the band played on the Late Show with David Letterman which sent sales skyrocketing, eventually landing at No. 1 on the Billboard chart the following spring. Cracked Rear View and the band went on to win two GRAMMY Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a Billboard Music Award and multiple People's Choice Awards. Cracked Rear View also earned the band Billboard's Band of the Year Award in 1996 and the RIAA's Diamond Award for sales in excess of 10 million units. At 21x Platinum, Cracked Rear View remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums in music history.



The band remained a top draw nationwide following their debut and released five more albums for Atlantic: Fairweather Johnson, Musical Chairs, Scattered, Smothered & Covered, Hootie & the Blowfish and The Best of Hootie & the Blowfish, as well as Looking For Lucky on their own Sneaky Long Records and LIVE in Charleston, The Homegrown Concert Event DVD and CD. The band took a break from full-time touring in 2007, reuniting annually for a variety of philanthropic events while also pursuing solo projects. 2019 marked the band's first full-time touring year in over a decade as they embarked on the sold-out Group Therapy Tour in support of Imperfect Circle, released in late 2019 under a new record deal with Universal Music Group’s Capitol Nashville, and 2024 will see them return to the road once again for the upcoming Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.



About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com [r20.rs6.net].

