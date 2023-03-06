Watch Now
Honor Flight looking to honor more veterans of color

TMJ4
Stars and Stripes Honor Flights recognize veterans' sacrifices and honor them with a life-changing trip to Washington, D.C.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 15:39:49-05

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. honors veterans with a life-changing trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and experience a day of honor and thanks.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Karyn Roelke, President of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight WI. and U.S. Marine Corps Vet Gerald Wilcoxan about how veterans can take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. 

For more information, visit flysshf.org.

