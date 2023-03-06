Honor Flight looking to honor more veterans of color

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. honors veterans with a life-changing trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and experience a day of honor and thanks.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Karyn Roelke, President of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight WI. and U.S. Marine Corps Vet Gerald Wilcoxan about how veterans can take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For more information, visit flysshf.org.

