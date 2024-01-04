Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Homicide investigation: Victim found shot to death near 28th and Highland

milwaukee police
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 18:07:02-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 28th and Highland.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 49-year-old victim was found fatally shot around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device