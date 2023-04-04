Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in home near 18th and Meinecke

Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 17:10:01-04

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway after Milwaukee police say a woman was found dead inside a home near 18th and Meinecke on Tuesday.

Police responded to the residence around 10:45 a.m. The unidentified adult woman suffered fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide are under investigation.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

