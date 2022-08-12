Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman killed in shooting sparked by argument near Northridge Mall, police say

Investigators are trying to find unknown suspects.
A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in what appears to have been a shooting sparked by an argument, near Northridge Mall Friday morning, police say.
76th and Brown Deer
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 13:38:09-04

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in what appears to have been a shooting sparked by an argument, near Northridge Mall Friday morning, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that first responders pronounced the victim dead around 9 a.m. near 76th and Brown Deer.

Investigators are trying to find unknown suspects.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards