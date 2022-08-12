Woman killed in shooting sparked by argument near Northridge Mall, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in what appears to have been a shooting sparked by an argument, near Northridge Mall Friday morning, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that first responders pronounced the victim dead around 9 a.m. near 76th and Brown Deer.

Investigators are trying to find unknown suspects.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult female in the 9000 blk of N. 75. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy on Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) August 12, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip