Hometown choreographer returns to Milwaukee for a 2 night only performance

Choreographer Peter Stathas will return to his hometown of Milwaukee in April to share a performance by his New York-based modern dance company.

Guests will have just two opportunities to experience the performance at Danceworks MKE on April 25 and 26.

From Where We Ascend/ Wake, a Peter Stathas Dance production, offers an artistic look at how our lives have permanently changed in the wake of the worldwide pandemic.

The performance reflects on transformation, resilience, and the beauty of what comes from change through fluid and expressive movement.

“This program honors our collective evolution—where we’ve been, where we are, and where we must go,” said Peter Stathas, the company’s creative principal. “We are thrilled to share this work in Milwaukee, creating a space for reflection, connection, and boundless possibility.”

Video projections from local filmmaker Sean Kafer will accompany the dance performance.

Performance times at Danceworks MKE are 8 p.m. Friday, April 25 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 26.

Tickets are $38 for general admission seating, $30 for seniors, and $28 for artists.

Sarah Annie

Peter Stathas began his dance career at UW- Stevens Point and transferred to SUNY Purchase to finish training. For the last 30 years, Peter has worked as a Physical Therapist for his private practice, Freedom Physical Therapy Services, which has four locations in the greater Milwaukee area.

After a long hiatus, Peter returned to his love of dance. Presenting his first work in 30 years, Peter returned to the stage in 2016.

Other artists involved in the production include Ty Graynor, who received a BFA in Dance from The Hartt School of the Univericity of Hartford and now focuses on creating opportunities for communities in Austin, Texas.

Mariah Gravelin began her dance training in Southeastern Connecticut and now serves as a teacher at the Limon Institute and works as a freelance photographer.

Paulina Meneses is a Filipino-American dancer based in New York City. She has worked with many esteemed artists throughout her career, including Doug Varone and Dancers and Dylan Crossman.

Lauren Twomley was born in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from SUNY Purchase with a BFA in Dance and a minor in Arts Management. She now has her own teaching practice that explores the deconstruction of Limón Movement Principles with the goal of making the technique accessible.

Sean Kafer is a filmmaker and teacher at UW-Milwaukee in the department of film, video, animation, and new genre. He mostly works on documentary-style films but has worked on narrative projects as well.

For more information on From Where We Ascend/ Wake, check out theirwebsite.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error