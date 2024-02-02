Rising homelessness challenges Milwaukee County as 'Street Angels' battle the crisis

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released new data tracking a rise in homeless families nationwide, including in Milwaukee County.

According to the data, shared with TMJ4 News by Impact 211, the number of unsheltered families has increased 14.3% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023. Nationwide, homelessness has risen 17.1%.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with a woman who experienced homelessness in Milwaukee and who is now using her perspective to provide outreach to other homeless individuals.

"Outside, nowhere to go, couch surfing, in my vehicle," said Shauna Kunesha who described the multiple ways she has experienced homelessness over the years. "It's hard to get a shower, it's hard to find somewhere to get well-rested."

Kunesh is now living under the roof of her home in Milwaukee's Layton Park neighborhood.

"You could be one paycheck away from being homeless," she said.

Kunesh credits local outreach groups like Street Angels for helping her get back on her feet. She now regularly volunteers with the outreach group. The group is closely monitoring the concerning trend around housing.

According to Street Angels, the group made 769 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness last year. That's a 54% increase from 2022 when 501 connections were made, and is nearly double pre-pandemic numbers.

Street Angels Milwaukee Street Angels recorded an increase in connections for 2023

Eva Welch, Co-Founder and Director of Street Angels, gave TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins a tour of their warehouse where they store donated supplies.

"The affordable housing is becoming scarce, shelter space is becoming more scarce, and the overflow is becoming unsheltered," said Welch.

Welch said she has noticed more and more people giving up the keys to their homes to keep the keys to their cars.

"We've never seen that before this year. And. A lot of people are telling us that they decided between paying their rent and paying their car payment," she said.

As the need increases, the organization is expanding. They're adding staff, and a mobile shower station, and are considering additional routes to make more connections throughout the area. They say you can donate on their website which can be found by clicking HERE.

TMJ4 Ryan Jenkins: Why do you think this is happening?

Eva Welch: One of the reasons the number went up so high is because there were a lot of extra COVID programs.

Shuana Kunesh agrees.

"Now that that's kind of died down, those resources have dwindled and they're not there anymore," Kunesh said.

A national rise in homelessness was aggressively met by Milwaukee neighbors fighting to house those in need.

While reporting on this story, we also learned that the Biden-Harris Administration awarded nearly $44 Million in homelessness assistance funding to Wisconsin communities. The money, announced Tuesday by HUD, is aimed at getting people off of the street and into permanent homes with access to services.

Milwaukee City and County will receive $14,957,446, while other communities like Racine City and County will receive $1,190,052.

The state of Wisconsin will see $21,857,384 and Madison and Dane County with get $5,936,560.

According to HUD, the money will help fund more than 7,000 projects aimed at expanding housing and services for people experiencing homelessness, including survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault.

