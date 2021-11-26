Homeless man likely died of hypothermia, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says

MILWAUKEE — A homeless man likely died of hypothermia in downtown Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The office said in a post on Twitter that it was investigating the "probable hypothermia death" of a homeless man in the 700 block of Old World 3rd St., near W. Wisconsin Ave.

MCMEO investigating the probable hypothermia death of a 72 year old homeless man in the 700 blk of Old World 3rd Street. Autopsy on Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 26, 2021

The man's autopsy will be performed on Monday, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Temperatures in Milwaukee overnight were some of the coldest of the season so far, bottoming out under 20 degrees.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip