Home run for MPS students learning possible career paths with the Brewers

MILWAUKEE — About 300 Milwaukee Public School (MPS) high school students filed through American Family Field Thursday morning to learn more about what it's like to work for the Milwaukee Brewers.

For teachers like James Luster, he's constantly finding ways to inspire and encourage his students at Milwaukee Marshall High to start brainstorming career paths.

"When we first got here, somebody said (something) really interesting and that was, 'I can't be what I can't see.' Opening up these experiences for the kids, sometimes at this age, they're not sure what they want to do, and to be able to come around and talk and ask questions that they don't get to see on an everyday basis is definitely a big help," said Luster.

Natalie Rodriguez, a 10th grader at Ronald Reagan High School, was inspired and surprised to learn more about the sports industry.

"We got to learn some of the benefits of working here in the sports industry and how it's actually important. There are almost over 2,000 workers and only 66 of them are based on the field. I am definitely interested in one of the career jobs here," said Rodriguez.

Students toured various departments and were able to ask questions and listen to stories from professionals in the field.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce predicts by 2025 there will be more than 450,000 jobs in Milwaukee with an average wage of $60,000 a year.

"It's important for us right now to connect with students who are still thinking about what career path they might want to pursue and just sort of open their minds to what career paths might exist that they're not even thinking about right now," said Chris Jenkins, MMAC Director of Communications.

