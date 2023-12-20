Home for sale lets you get up close and personal with the Green Bay Packers

In Today's Talker — Have you ever wanted to have Lambeau Field right in your front yard?
Now is your chance!
A Green Bay home with quite the view of Lambeau Field is up for sale. The front yard butts right up to the Packers' stadium giving whoever buys it a pretty incredible tailgating experience.
It's a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,000+ square foot home listed on Zillow for $699,000. And did we mention it comes with a pool and a back yard deck?
You can watch the entire Today's Talker above.
