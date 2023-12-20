Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Home for sale lets you get up close and personal with the Green Bay Packers

Complete with back deck, swimming pool, and Lambeau Field in the back yard, it's a tailgater's delight.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 07:36:41-05

In Today's Talker — Have you ever wanted to have Lambeau Field right in your front yard?

Now is your chance!

A Green Bay home with quite the view of Lambeau Field is up for sale. The front yard butts right up to the Packers' stadium giving whoever buys it a pretty incredible tailgating experience.

It's a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,000+ square foot home listed on Zillow for $699,000. And did we mention it comes with a pool and a back yard deck?

You can watch the entire Today's Talker above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device