Home Building & Remodeling Show returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park expo center

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — If you're planning on remodeling your home and taking the leap and building your dream home, head to the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds expo center this weekend.

The Home Building & Remodeling Show returns to the expo center this weekend featuring new products, technologies, and trends.

The show will be at the expo center from Friday through Sunday. It opens Friday at noon and closes at 7 p.m. It will be open 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the show's website, this year's vendors will "connect you to the area’s leading builders, remodelers, and design professionals."

Attendees can interact with experts and get advice on how to remodel or build a home.

More information and tickets to the event can be found on the Home Building & Remodeling Show's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip