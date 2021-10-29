Holiday shipping deadlines to mark down on your calendar

If you want your holiday gifts to get to your friends or family on time, you need to put the deadlines on your calendar.

USPS

For ground delivery, the United States Postal Service recommends sending your package by Dec. 15 for it to get there on Christmas Day.

If you don't make that date, you can always send your package the following week via First Class (Dec. 17) Priority (Dec. 18), or Priority Mail Express (Dec. 23).

Click here to read about other holiday shipping dates.

To calculate what it will cost you to send your package via USPS, click here.

FedEx

FedEx has that same holiday shipping deadline for ground delivery as the postal service (Dec. 15).

For other shipping deadlines at Fedex, click here.

To calculate what it will cost you to send your package via FedEx, click here.

UPS

As far as UPS goes, for ground shipping, your package should make it there on Christmas Eve if you send it out on Dec. 20. The price starts to climb once you get past that cut-off.

Click here for more on UPS holiday shipping deadlines.

To calculate what it will cost you to send your package via UPS, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip