Holiday light festival and Santa's mailbox coming to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Halloween is around the corner and before you know it, we will be in the thick of the holiday season. With that comes plenty of great light displays you can see in downtown Milwaukee.

Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square, and Zeidler Union Square will be decked out with more than 500,000 combined lights from Nov. 18 to Jan 1. It's all part of the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival.

In addition to the light displays, families can listen to a five-episode podcast to learn more about the downtown lights and sights. It's free to download on the iHeartRadio app. The podcast is called 'MKE Jingle Bus Tour'.

Santa's mailbox at Cathedral Square Park will also be open for anyone to drop off letters en route to the North Pole. Children who drop off letters will receive a personalized reply as long as there is a return address. No postage is required. The mailbox will be open from Nov. 18 to Dec. 12.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip