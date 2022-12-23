Holiday joy shines at Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport despite some delays, cancellations

MILWAUKEE - — Amid weather cold enough to rival Santa's headquarters we found the Wille family, heading toward the Pacific Northwest — with matching holiday pajamas in tow.

"We got here a little early because we were not sure how the roads were," said Celia Shaughnessy, speaking on behalf of the Wille clan.

"Here's the best part of the story," continued Celia. "My youngest daughter Claire found a Christmas village on TikTok and sent it to the Wille clan and said... 'Look what I found!' and we said, 'Okay — that's where we're going!'"

It's the first year the family has decided to forego presents in favor of a group vacation, added Celia.

"And it turns out we're one of the only flights not canceled, so it worked out!"

A little Christmas magic is sending the Wille clan on their way as others return home — just in time for the holidays.

Despite wind chills dipping into the double digits below zero, Logan Kannenberg arrived at Mitchell Airport in shorts. How does it feel to be home in time for Christmas?

"Cold," he said. "Very cold. Very cold."

He's been stationed in Hawaii, which explains the shorts, and his family is thrilled that the storm didn't interfere with his travel plans.

"I heard about that (storm) right before I left. I think it was called a cyclone bomb?" laughed Logan. " I don't know what that is, it sounds really cool though. It didn't delay my flights or anything so it turned out okay."

If you are waiting on a loved one to land safely, or want to keep tabs on any possible delays or cancellations, visit the Mitchell Airport website. You can see the live status of any flight, 24/7.

