Holiday events you can check out in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Enjoy a live reenactment of "A Christmas Carol" at the Pabst Theater, or you can see Christmas lights going wild at the Milwaukee County Zoo. If you don't know what to do this weekend, Jammin' 98.3 has you covered!
Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events.
Friday, December 1, 2023 - "A Christmas Carol" - Pabst Theater
- Tickets and more information: pabsttheatergroup.com
Saturday, December 2, 2023 - Wild Lights - Milwaukee County Zoo
- Tickets and more information: milwaukeezoo.org
Sunday, December 3, 2023 - WMSE's 9th Annual Big Band Grandstand - Turner Hall Ballroom
- Tickets and more information: pabsttheatergroup.com
