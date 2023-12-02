Holiday events you can check out in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Enjoy a live reenactment of "A Christmas Carol" at the Pabst Theater, or you can see Christmas lights going wild at the Milwaukee County Zoo. If you don't know what to do this weekend, Jammin' 98.3 has you covered!

Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. [Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.]

Friday, December 1, 2023 - "A Christmas Carol" - Pabst Theater



Tickets and more information: pabsttheatergroup.com

Saturday, December 2, 2023 - Wild Lights - Milwaukee County Zoo



Tickets and more information: milwaukeezoo.org

Sunday, December 3, 2023 - WMSE's 9th Annual Big Band Grandstand - Turner Hall Ballroom



Tickets and more information: pabsttheatergroup.com

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip