Holiday events you can check out in Milwaukee this weekend

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival spreads Christmas cheer downtown
Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 20:52:10-05

MILWAUKEE — Enjoy a live reenactment of "A Christmas Carol" at the Pabst Theater, or you can see Christmas lights going wild at the Milwaukee County Zoo. If you don't know what to do this weekend, Jammin' 98.3 has you covered!

Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. [Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.]

Friday, December 1, 2023 - "A Christmas Carol" - Pabst Theater

Saturday, December 2, 2023 - Wild Lights - Milwaukee County Zoo

Sunday, December 3, 2023 - WMSE's 9th Annual Big Band Grandstand - Turner Hall Ballroom

