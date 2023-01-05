Hockey at Fiserv Forum: Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off returns in 2023

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Hockey is returning to Fiserv Forum this December, with the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off scheduled for Dec. 28-29.

The third annual men's college hockey tournament will feature Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern, and Air Force.

All four schools have made NCAA Tournaments in the past. Wisconsin has attended 26 times, Minnesota has been 15 times, Northeastern appeared in the tournament eight times, and the Air Force Academy has been seven times.

The schedule and tickets for the event will be available at a later date, according to Fiserv Forum.

The news of the 2023 event comes just one week after the 2022 Holiday Face-Off when UMass beat Wisconsin in the finals, with a score of 3-1.

