Hoarding conditions a factor in at least 4 fatal fires in southeast Wisconsin since 2021

Mequon Police have identified the mother and son killed in house fire as Delores Fillafer and Dale Fillafer.

The Southern Ozaukee Fire Department said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Additionally, hoarding conditions made it difficult for crews to get inside.

Hoarding conditions have been a factor in at least three other fatal fires across southeast Wisconsin since 2021. In one case, a 9-year-old girl was killed.

"That’s absolutely what we work on every day with people to prevent," said Carla Alejo, director of the Hoarding Intervention and Treatment Program at Catholic Charities.

Alejo explained hoarding disorder is a coping mechanism that can develop out of trauma, anxieties or learned behavior. The program offers an integrated approach to address all of the challenges that come with hoarding disorder from mental health to the home and beyond.

"The biggest misconception is that they think that people with hoarding disorder want to live like this, that they want to have all their stuff. That’s the farthest from the truth. They don’t want to live like this. It is hard for them to imagine life without the stuff. The stuff is their safety blanket," Alejo stated.

Signs of hoarding disorder include a person collecting excessive amounts of items that appear useless to others, the individual feels despair or stress from the clutter, they are unable to part with their items, and their family and community being impacted.

"A lot of times they’re embarrassed. They’re embarrassed of the situation. I tell them sometimes in life everyone needs help," said Francisco Mijares, owner of Environment Solutions LLC.

Mijares' business specializes in hoarding cleanup. He said it is important for them to prioritize safety and kindness in those calls even if it takes time.

"They want to feel comfortable. They want to make sure you don’t judge them. They wanna make sure you don’t throw the most valuable items," Mijares explained.

While some people are not ready to address hoarding head-on, Alejo says friends and family can help with harm reduction to try and prevent fires. You can do this by going into the home and addressing extreme issues such as a blocked furnace and access points.

"My message is to take it slow. The disorder wasn't created and the house wasn’t filled up in a day. So small steps, taking small things out, making small piles to deal with and ask for help," Alejo said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with hoarding disorder you can reach out to Alejo at Catholic Charities to start by emailing calejo@ccmke.org or calling 414-771-2881 Ext. 4134.

