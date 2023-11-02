Hoan Bridge new safety measure seen as potentially life-saving

MILWAUKEE — One of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's (WisDOT) safety improvements to the Hoan Bridge is a fence to address concerns of debris falling, but some see it as also a suicide prevention tool.

In an email, a WisDOT spokesperson said over the Summerfest grounds and other facilities, the debris poses safety concerns for workers and pedestrians, potentially causing injuries to those below the bridge as well as damage to property.

Records from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office show between 2003 and October 2022 40 people died by suicide after jumping off of the Hoan Bridge.

"One of the things that we talk about is putting time and distance between a person and their chosen means to end their life and a bridge barrier is just that," said Sara Kohlbeck, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Medical College of Wisconsin. "Often suicide is an impulsive decision. If you can put that time in and make that part of the equation that gives that person time to reconsider. That gives time for somebody to notice what's happening and to intervene."

Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that 905 people in Wisconsin died by suicide in 2021. That is up from 866 in 2020.

"In the last year or so there's been a proliferation of trainings around suicide and suicide prevention in the community," Kohlbeck stated.

One new resource is called Uplift WI. It is not meant for a suicide crisis but it is helpful for those experiencing a mental health challenge.

"The warm line is staffed by individuals who have their own experience with mental health challenges. So you're able to talk to a peer, have a conversation with somebody that understands what's going on," Kohlbeck explained.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center's symposium on Thursday focused on preventing veteran suicide.

Psychologist and lead suicide prevention coordinator Graham Knowlton explained that bringing organizations together expands their reach to veterans in crisis.

Knowlton noted that about 30 percent of veterans are engaged in VA services.

"The veteran population is always changing every day. There are new veterans who have separated from service. We need to be able to keep up with how they are accessing services," Knowlton said.

One tool for veterans---the COMPACT Act.

Since January, veterans in a suicidal crisis are eligible for free emergency medical care at any VA or private facility expanding access.

"It also allows them to go wherever is closest to them and seek care as soon as possible which can be all the difference," Knowlton stated.

It may not be easy, but experts say one of the best things you can do is to directly ask the person you are worried about if they are thinking about hurting themselves.

"When you ask you open that door to that opportunity for that conversation that really can be life-saving," Kohlebeck said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis -- you can dial 9-8-8 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

You can also reach the Milwaukee County Crisis Line at (414) 257-7222 or 2-1-1.

More information on Uplift WI can be found here.

