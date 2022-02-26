Hoan Bridge lit in colors of Ukraine's flag in solidarity

MILWAUKEE — In an effort to show solidarity with Ukraine amid the war against Russia, the Hoan Bridge was lit in the colors of the country's flag and members of the area's Ukrainian community sang during a ceremony Friday evening.

TMJ4's Bruce Harrison attended the ceremony and has several moving videos:

And if you’re curious about the voices/singing from the lighting vid — #MKEs Ukrainian community out here supporting their home country. Mayor Cavalier Johnson also stopped out to make a statement in support of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/rflG3eU8dZ — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) February 26, 2022

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the co-founder of Light the Hoan, Ian Abston, attended the ceremony.

Watch our livestream of the event here:

