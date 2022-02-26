Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hoan Bridge lit in colors of Ukraine's flag in solidarity

Light the Hoan
TMJ4
The Hoan Bridge Friday evening.
Light the Hoan
Posted at 9:15 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 22:15:20-05

MILWAUKEE — In an effort to show solidarity with Ukraine amid the war against Russia, the Hoan Bridge was lit in the colors of the country's flag and members of the area's Ukrainian community sang during a ceremony Friday evening.

TMJ4's Bruce Harrison attended the ceremony and has several moving videos:

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the co-founder of Light the Hoan, Ian Abston, attended the ceremony.

Watch our livestream of the event here:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku