Hip Hop Week Milwaukee Aug. 21-27: Concerts, movies, presentations and more

MILWAUKEE — After a three-year hiatus, Milwaukee Hip Hop Week is back! The citywide celebration is happening August 21-27 almost 2 weeks after the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

Milwaukee actually made history as the first city in America to create a weeklong hip-hop celebration. It was founded by Milwaukee Alderman Khalif J. Rainey and focuses on everything from civic engagement, financial literacy, wellness & mental health, as well as entertainment.

City of Milwaukee Hip Hop Week MKE schedule of events

For more information, visit Hip-Hop Week MKE (milwaukee.gov)

