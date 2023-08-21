Watch Now
Hip Hop Week Milwaukee Aug. 21-27: Concerts, movies, presentations and more

Hip Hop Week 2023 runs August 21-27.
Andrea Williams reports.
MILWAUKEE — After a three-year hiatus, Milwaukee Hip Hop Week is back! The citywide celebration is happening August 21-27 almost 2 weeks after the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

Milwaukee actually made history as the first city in America to create a weeklong hip-hop celebration. It was founded by Milwaukee Alderman Khalif J. Rainey and focuses on everything from civic engagement, financial literacy, wellness & mental health, as well as entertainment.

Hip Hop Week MKE schedule of events

For more information, visit Hip-Hop Week MKE (milwaukee.gov)

