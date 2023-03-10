Hillside Girls' Polo Team qualifies for USPA Interscholastic National Polo Tournament

MILWAUKEE — A local all-girls polo team is heading to Texas to represent the Central Region in National Polo Tournament.

The Hillside team is considered the underdog.

They didn’t grow up riding horses but will be competing with polo teams who’ve been on horses most of their lives.

We wanted to connect with them before they head out in today’s edition of Steph Connects.

Watch both parts of this series at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip