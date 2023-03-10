Watch Now
Hillside Girls' Polo Team qualifies for USPA Interscholastic National Polo Tournament

All Girls Polo Team Taking the National Spotlight
Steph Connects - Hillside Girls' Polo Team, March 10, 2023
Posted at 5:33 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 18:33:16-05

MILWAUKEE — A local all-girls polo team is heading to Texas to represent the Central Region in National Polo Tournament.

The Hillside team is considered the underdog.

They didn’t grow up riding horses but will be competing with polo teams who’ve been on horses most of their lives.

We wanted to connect with them before they head out in today’s edition of Steph Connects.

Watch both parts of this series at the top of this article.

