Waukesha County residents grapple with late-march snowfall cleanup efforts

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — It's been around-the-clock work for crews in Waukesha County since Thursday evening. A two-story pile of salt remains at Waukesha County's Highway Operations as they shift their focus from plowing to salting.

"Oh my god, so easy. I love this winter," Stacy Gonzales said.

Gonzales was out shoveling her and her neighbor's sidewalks Friday afternoon. She said she didn't expect this much snow in late March.

"I was shocked too. I don't like spring snow, no one does, especially when we had all those nice days," Gonzales explained.

TMJ4 News Stacy Gonzales. She was out in Waukesha County shoveling her and her neighbors sidewalks. She says she was happy to see the snow, but not in March!

A spring snow for us here in southeast Wisconsin has folks wondering where winter's been all season.

"Just clear the sidewalks and salt. Get ready for tomorrow I guess," Gonzales added.

She isn't the only one.

"We're in much better shape this go around with a lower accumulation expected," Hans Guderyon said.

Guderyon's the director of Waukesha County Highway Operations. We talked with him back in January when the county saw more than a foot of snow.

Now, after another heavy, wet snow, we wanted to see what road conditions were like.

"We had a night crew in overnight that started at seven o'clock. The snow started at about midnight, and our day shift came in at about three o'clock," Guderyon explained.

He said his crews have been consistently making the rounds of clearing snow and salting.

"We've had about three to five inches county wide. Fifty-one trucks out there just plowing and salting the best we can," Guderyon said.

Temperatures are expected to drop Friday night, so Guderyon recommends having your sidewalks cleared and salted ahead of it.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip