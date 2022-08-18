Highway 145 northbound reopens following shooting

MILWAUKEE — Highway-145 northbound near Fond Du Lac Avenue has reopened following a shooting, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said one vehicle shot into another vehicle, but there are no reports of injuries.

Deputies were on the scene for about an hour looking for evidence.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on NB Hwy-145, with all traffic diverted off at Fon du Lac Ave, while MCSO investigates a reported shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries have been reported. Deputies are on the scene seeking evidence. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 18, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip