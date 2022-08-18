Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highway 145 northbound reopens following shooting

Officials said one car shot into another
milwaukee county sheriff.JPG
Sal Sendik
milwaukee county sheriff.JPG
Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 14:09:57-04

MILWAUKEE — Highway-145 northbound near Fond Du Lac Avenue has reopened following a shooting, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said one vehicle shot into another vehicle, but there are no reports of injuries.

Deputies were on the scene for about an hour looking for evidence.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards