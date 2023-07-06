'Highly probable' Racine house fire was sparked by illegal fireworks, fire department says

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday that the department said likely was sparked by illegal fireworks.

Firefighters responded to Superior and Kewaunee around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of flames coming from the attic of a home. When first responders arrived, they performed exterior attacks and had the fire extinguished within 35 minutes.

The fire damage was limited to the roof and attic, and all residents were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

Now, the Racine Fire Department is saying it's "highly probable" that the fire was sparked by illegal fireworks. The department said while firefighters were on the scene, they could see and hear illegal, commercial-grade fireworks.

"The Racine Fire Department would like to emphasize that fireworks are very hot and that using them in populated areas is not safe for you or your neighbors. Please leave fireworks to the professionals," the department said in a news release.

