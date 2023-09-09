South Milwaukee 'defends the hammer' against Cudahy on new turf

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Look good, feel good, play good.

South Milwaukee (3-1, 2-0) unveiled its new black turf Friday night for the Rockets home opener, routing the Cudahy Packers 44-8.

"The last time we played on this field, it had kind of a big lump in the middle," running back Blake Maldonado explained. "Now it’s all level. We cut better, we feel better, and we play better."

Maldano opened Friday night's rivalry game with a 67-yard house call on the second snap, which was highlighted by a key block from Ryan Nauman.

The Packers tried to respond on the following drive, but a delay of game followed by two back-to-back false starts backed Cudahy up to the Rockets' five-yard line. A bad snap at center ultimately cost the Packers a safety.

South Milwaukee's Adam Finn responded with a corresponding 32-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Cooper, building a 16-0 lead with 9:22 remaining in the first quarter.

"We got the hammer back," Maldonado smiled."Possibly the last time we play them, so it was great.”

South Milwaukee travels to Greendale (3-1, 2-0) next Friday, while Cudahy also hits the road to Shorewood (3-1, 2-0).

