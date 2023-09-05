South Milwaukee's 'got the swag' with a new black turf football field

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee's new black turf: A nearly two-decade labor of love for Rockets Athletic Director Ante Udovicic.

Lance Allan: What is it like to see it go over the goal line so to speak?

"I mean, I have to pinch myself every day," South Milwaukee Athletic and Activities Director Ante Udovicic says. "It's, you know, 20 years since I started in this job and it's been 20 years since we've hoped."

Legacy is part of this. As the grandson of William Spaltholz, the name on the field is on the football team.

Lance Allan: So as you walk on this field, I understand you have a connection to this place. Your grandpa has the name on there. What is that like?

"It obviously has a little bit of pressure. But, you know, it's something that you kind of look up to. You kind of want to follow his footsteps," South Milwaukee Offensive/Defensive Lineman Clay Spaltholz says.

But it's more than football. Cheer, poms, soccer, track and field, band and phys-ed classes will all benefit.

"The beauty of this project, being new here to the school district of South Milwaukee, is the way this community really has come together, to give something back to the whole community," South Milwaukee Superintendent Diedre Roemer says.

Now one concern raised was black turf in the sun. But the base of the field is southern pine, no rubber. And the temps?

"Tested the temperature of our field, full sun at 1 p.m.," Udovicic says. "Went around to test some other fields. Every single green turf field with crumb rubber was much hotter. 93, 94, bounces between while it's with the sun. Less than your body temperature."

And now South Milwaukee has something you never thought possible.

Lance Allan: You look good, you play good - so do you get that? Like, can you tell there's a little more bounce in the step, but you also have to remind them 'hey the field doesn't win you games', but can you tell they're juiced up a little more?

"Yeah, the kids call it the swag. You know, and the drip," South Milwaukee Head Football Coach Pete Dufek says. "And they all like that. They reference it. We have it now."

Lance Allan: Who would have thought South Milwaukee and swag in the same sentence?

"Always, always. We have the drip!" Dufek says.

A facility that benefits sports, activities, the school, and the South Milwaukee community? Sounds like a winner to me.

