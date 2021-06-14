Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Highlights of the Wisconsin state budget

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Wisconsin State Capitol
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 17:18:13-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — How much and what taxes to cut is one of the largest remaining questions for the Legislature’s budget-writing committee to tackle this week as it nears the end of its work writing the state budget.

The Republican-controlled panel hopes to complete its work on Thursday. It has dramatically scaled back the two-year spending plan from what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed in February. Once passed by the committee, the Senate and Assembly will vote on the budget, likely the last week of June. Once passed by the Legislature, it then heads to Evers who has broad line-item veto authority.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

300 x 250.jpg

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4