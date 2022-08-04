Watch Now
Highlights from day 1 of the Wisconsin State Fair

Posted at 6:34 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 19:34:48-04

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — With the Wisconsin State Fair being back, that means the crowds have returned to West Allis for an annual summer tradition.

Families and friends walked the fairgrounds with lemonades in hand and cream puffs in their sight.

The 4H clubs were putting on shows they've been prepping all year for, and the vendors reveled in showing off new food creations.

The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat was the big hit of the day since it won the Sporkie this year.

However, it didn't matter what you ate or where you went at the fair as long as you were there having a good time.

