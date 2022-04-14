High winds dock Merrimac ferry, gusts of 55 mph in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation docked the Merrimac ferry Thursday because of high winds.

The ferry which connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County closed about 9 a.m. as winds began picking up across southern Wisconsin.

FYI: The #MerrimacFerry is currently closed due to high winds.



Travel updates can be found at https://t.co/tEYNFnChZV or @511WI. pic.twitter.com/0QKDuhF4FN — WisDOT Southwest Region (@WisDOTsouthwest) April 14, 2022

The ferry began running 24/7 at the end of March after it was idled for the winter.

ICYMI: The Merrimac Ferry opened for the 2022 season this week. The popular ferry is a valuable transportation resource in southwest Wisconsin. https://t.co/QKPvWMypPp pic.twitter.com/viI6pVHUMC — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) April 2, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee recorded a wind gust of 55 mph.

The Milwaukee Brewers urged fans who planned to tailgate before the 4:14 p.m. home opener not to set up tents or canopies for the sake of everyone’s safety.

