High school students explore future careers in trade industry

MILWAUKEE — This week, local students from across southeastern Wisconsin are participating in a summer trades camp learning about the different careers in the trades industry.

On Wednesday, at Steamfitters Local 601, Greenfield High School students saw fist hand the precision and accuracy it takes to become a steamfitter.

"A steamfitter is a person that maintains, fabricates, and installs HVAC and process piping systems," said Duane Mielke a Steamfitters Local 601 instructor.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Duane Mielke a Steamfitters Local 601 instructor

Steamfitters work in a variety of settings, from hospitals to high-rise buildings, power plants, and even worked on the building at Fiserv Forum.

"This trade is here for someone who likes to work with their hands, someone who likes a variety of working outdoors or indoors and different locations," said Duane.

This is a career that Ania Oemig, a senior at Greenfield High School, is interested in.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Ania Oemig is a senior at Greenfield High School considering a career in steamfitting

"I think I could be very passionate about it," said Ania.

She is set to take welding classes in a couple of weeks and said she likes the variety of work and the benefits that come with the job.

"Especially if you’re in a union because you have the pension, you have healthcare, you have a whole bunch of things," said Ania.

To become a steamfitter, students complete a five-year apprenticeship program, and get on-the-job training. According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the job outlook for steamfitters is expected to grow about 11 percent through 2026.

"There's many more projects going up in our area," said Duane.

Alexander Deleon is ten months into his pre-apprenticeship and is now teaching the students how to weld. He said it's been rewarding to gain valuable practical skills in the trades industry.

"I came into this not even knowing how to weld a little, and now I’m teaching students how to weld, and I’m not even in the field yet," said Alexander.

While the students get hands-on training on what it takes to become a steamfitter, Duane said he hopes they leave with an open mindset and maybe some clarity on what they would like to do with their future career.

"That there’s another path to a good career other than four years of college," said Duane.

To learn more about steamfitting, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error