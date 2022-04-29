Watch
High school golfers head to Erin Hills for MACC Fund Invitational

Hundreds of high school golfers will head to Erin Hills this weekend for the MACC Fund invitational.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 08:37:06-04

WASHINGTON, Co. — Hundreds of high school golfers will be playing on Saturday to raise money to support Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer and many of them will tackle the world-famous, Erin Hills in Washington County.

It's all part of the 16th Annual MACC Fund Invitational.

The Arrowhead High School boys golf team is hosting the event and Erin Hills opens its course for the high school athletes.

This year, The Club at Lac La Belle in Waukesha County will also be hosting players.

The tournament has raised more than $850 thousand over the years and the hope is to raise another $150 thousand this year to get that total above the $1 million mark.

Here's a link to donate, if you would like to help the MACC Fund!

